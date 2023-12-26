Elevated corridor of 3 km proposed on Tiruchi-Madurai national highway, near upcoming Panjapur bus terminus

December 26, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of an elevated corridor on the Tiruchi - Madurai national highway near the upcoming Integrated Bus Terminus in Panjapur, in Tiruchi. The NHAI has sought an expert opinion from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchi regarding the proposed elevated corridor.

The elevated corridor has been proposed for a distance of about 3 km on the national highway, to ease congestion once the integrated bus terminus is commissioned. NHAI authorities said although the detailed project report had been prepared, an expert opinion from NIT has been sought with regard to aspects such as traffic engineering and transportation. Feedback from the institution would suitably be incorporated into the detailed project report and it would then be forwarded to the NHAI headquarters at New Delhi to obtain approval and sanction of work, a senior NHAI official said.

The construction of the elevated corridor project has been pegged at around ₹350 crore.

The proposed elevated corridor would be a four-lane carriageway, which would pave the way for “through traffic” on top for vehicles bound for the south, and for those proceeding towards the north from the south. Given the volume of traffic to the integrated bus terminus and back, the elevated corridor would substantially ease congestion near the proposed terminus adjoining the busy Tiruchi - Madurai national highway stretch.

The elevated corridor has been conceived keeping in mind future developments, volume of vehicular traffic and the truck terminal that is coming up near the integrated bus terminus, the official said. The bus terminus project, being executed at a cost of around ₹350 crore on 40.6 acres of land, will have 404 bus bays including 142 bays for long-distance buses, 124 for mofussil buses and 60 bays for city buses.

