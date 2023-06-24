Integrated Bus Stand to be commissioned by January, says Minister

June 24, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru on Saturday said the Integrated Bus Stand (IBT) coming up at Panjapur in the city would be ready for opening by January.

Speaking to reporters here after inspecting the progress of the works, Mr. Nehru said construction of the IBT and the truck terminal at a cost of about ₹350 crore was under way. The detailed project report (DPR) was being prepared for building a wholesale-cum-retail market at the site.

Mr. Nehru indicated that the IBT was expected to be “definitely ready” for opening by January although the agencies involved in the construction were promising to complete the works by November.

The IBT was coming up on about 40.60 acres of land and a TIDEL Park was also set to be established on 10 acres at Panjapur. A sewage treatment plant with a capacity to handle about 100 million litres a day (MLD) would come up there.

The Minister disclosed that the DPR for laying a new road along the Koraiyar river bund from Panchapur to Kudamurutti (on Tiruchi-Karur highway) had been drawn up. A funding agency would be identified after which the work on the project would commence.

The Minister affirmed that work on the bypass road between Panjapur and Tiruchi-Karur Highway was expected to begin soon as the compensation for land owners had been paid. Land had also been provided for the grade separator planned on Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway close to the IBT.

Mr. Nehru said the Highways Department would soon start work on the elevated corridor planned between the Cauvery river near Chinthamani and Mallachipuram on Tiruchi-Karur Highway. This was one of the three elevated corridors planned in the city. However, the proposal was kept in abeyance pending a survey by Chennai Metro Rail Corporation for building a metro rail line in Tiruchi.

Sources in the Highways Department indicated that the elevated corridor between the Cauvery and Mallachipuram was expected to get the no-objection certificate from CMRL soon. However, the department would have to wait for CMRL nod for the other two corridors planned between Anna Statue near Chinthamani and the railway junction and between Head Post Office junction and Puthur.

Mr. Nehru said a new bridge planned across the Cauvery in the city would also materialise soon.