Vintage pictures of cricket’s journey in Mangaluru on display

February 18, 2022 23:53 IST

Mangaluru Chapter of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) is organising an exhibition of rare vintage photographs of the journey of cricket in Mangaluru from the collection of Kasturi Balakrishna Pai, former cricket umpire of Mangaluru region from Saturday.

K. Vishnu Shenoy, a member of the first team of Mangalorean cricketers that went to Bengaluru and Mysuru in 1957, will inaugurate the exhibition titled ‘Nurturers of the Cherry Garden’ that opens at 5.30 pm at Kodialguthu Center for Art and Culture, BallalBagh. Basty Purushotham Shenoy, former captain of KERC (NITK) cricket team will be present. The exhibition will be on till February 23 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., said a release.

It will celebrate the story of cricket in the context of the historic port town of Mangaluru by connecting places, personalities, institutions and events together. It will host an assorted display of a unique personal collection of photographs and documents from the first Ranji Trophy match played at Nehru Maidan up to K.L. Rahul’s early days in Mangaluru.

The exploration starts with Nehru Maidan, the Oval of Mangaluru region. Then, how the red (cherry) leather ball cricket flourished and sustained here (with some negligence) will be narrated in this exhibition from a passionate cricket lover’s intimate and personal view of cricket in Mangaluru.