MANGALURU

22 September 2021 00:46 IST

Civic Workers Day being observed

There will be no collection and disposal of solid waste in Udupi city on September 23 due to Civic Workers Day. The function to observe the day will be organised in the Town Hall at Ajjarakadu in Udupi at 11 a.m. on Thursday, a press release said.

Advertising

Advertising