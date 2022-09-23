NIT-K partners with Bosch to offer MTech in Power Electronics and Control of Electric Vehicles

Regular classes will be held in the online mode from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Friday. But examinations will be conducted in the offline mode at NIT-K

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
September 23, 2022 16:33 IST

National Institute of Technology (NIT-K), Surathkal in Karnataka. | Photo Credit: File photo

With the electric vehicle segment witnessing fast growth, National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K), Mangaluru will offer a two-year post-graduation program (M. Tech.) in ‘Power Electronics and Control for Electric Vehicle’ — in the hybrid mode — from October 2022.

In the beginning, the course will be offered only to the professionals in Bosch.

According to Dattatraya N. Gaonkar, Head, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at NIT-K, an agreement was signed on September 16 for starting an industry-sponsored M. Tech. program.

Mr. Gaonkar said that Bosch will select its employees for the M.Tech. program and send their list to the NIT-K, which will screen them by conducting an interview or written test before admitting them to the course. The maximum intake is 40 students. “Bosch has sent a list of 27 of its professionals for the program,” he said.

“All other regulatory requirements will be applicable to them as per the regular fully residential post-graduate programs of NIT-K,” he said.

“The electric vehicle industry is growing rapidly. There is a huge demand for EV technical skill sets. Almost all automobile industries are focusing on manufacturing EVs,” he said.

Mr. Gaonkar said that battery management in electric vehicles has emerged as an area which needs focus. Hence, NIT-K will offer a market-oriented program with strong theoretical content and laboratory experience. The program has been designed in consultation with Bosch Global Software Technologies Private Limited.

