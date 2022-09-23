93% growth in electric vehicle charging infrastructure in 2022, compared to a year ago, says NITI Aayog member

The Hindu Bureau September 23, 2022 10:54 IST

Randheer Singh, Director, Electric Mobility & Senior Team Member for Advanced Chemistry Cells Programme, NITI Aayog, said, “It is important to create a sustainable and safe model. We can not afford to flood the market with untested chargers, vehicles of inferior quality, and battery packs that are not properly tested.”

India has seen installation of 5,996 public charging connectors in 2022, says Randheer Singh, Director, Electric Mobility & Senior Team Member for Advanced Chemistry Cells Programme, NITI Aayog.

India is witnessing a 93% growth in charging infrastructure in 2022, compared to a year ago, and in the first half of the calendar, the country has seen installation of 5,996 public charging connectors, said Randheer Singh, Director, Electric Mobility & Senior Team Member for Advanced Chemistry Cells Programme, NITI Aayog. “Marching at this pace, it shows a remarkable growth trajectory the country offers in this sector. The industry is undergoing radical changes, and more things will materialise in the next 2-3 months, especially in the 2-wheeler segment.” he told participants at Karnataka Electric Vehicle Conference 2022, organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Bengaluru, on September 22. Emphasising the importance of quality and sustainability, he said, “It is important to create a sustainable and safe model. We can not afford to flood the market with untested chargers, vehicles of inferior quality, and battery packs that are not properly tested.” Arjun M. Ranga, Chairman, CII Karnataka and Director, NR Group & Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said, “A huge wealth of data is being generated through EVs, which would help in understanding the sector better and working on further advancements. Incorporating EV in the public transportation fleet would be beneficial to create a stronger ecosystem and enable further growth of the sector.” According to N. Venu, Convenor, CII Karnataka Power & Infrastructure Panel, the high capex requirement in the EV sector has been one of the key challenges for entrepreneurs and EV enthusiasts.



