Karnataka

93% growth in electric vehicle charging infrastructure in 2022, compared to a year ago, says NITI Aayog member

India has seen installation of 5,996 public charging connectors in 2022, says Randheer Singh, Director, Electric Mobility & Senior Team Member for Advanced Chemistry Cells Programme, NITI Aayog.

India has seen installation of 5,996 public charging connectors in 2022, says Randheer Singh, Director, Electric Mobility & Senior Team Member for Advanced Chemistry Cells Programme, NITI Aayog.

India is witnessing a 93% growth in charging infrastructure in 2022, compared to a year ago, and in the first half of the calendar, the country has seen installation of 5,996 public charging connectors, said Randheer Singh, Director, Electric Mobility & Senior Team Member for Advanced Chemistry Cells Programme, NITI Aayog.

“Marching at this pace, it shows a remarkable growth trajectory the country offers in this sector. The industry is undergoing radical changes, and more things will materialise in the next 2-3 months, especially in the 2-wheeler segment.” he told participants at Karnataka Electric Vehicle Conference 2022, organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Bengaluru, on September 22.

Emphasising the importance of quality and sustainability, he said, “It is important to create a sustainable and safe model. We can not afford to flood the market with untested chargers, vehicles of inferior quality, and battery packs that are not properly tested.”

Arjun M. Ranga, Chairman, CII Karnataka and Director, NR Group & Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said, “A huge wealth of data is being generated through EVs, which would help in understanding the sector better and working on further advancements. Incorporating EV in the public transportation fleet would be beneficial to create a stronger ecosystem and enable further growth of the sector.”

According to N. Venu, Convenor, CII Karnataka Power & Infrastructure Panel, the high capex requirement in the EV sector has been one of the key challenges for entrepreneurs and EV enthusiasts.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
business (general)
auto trends
automobile
Related Articles
Shell enters EV charging business, starting with Bengaluru
Karnataka will have 35,000 e-buses by 2030: Sriramulu
Government working on developing electric highways powered by solar energy: Nitin Gadkari
BMTC to lease 921 electric buses from Tata Motors for Bengaluru
New electric vehicle unveiled at NIT-K
Owners can charge their electric vehicles for free at Mangaluru airport till August 24
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 23, 2022 10:57:17 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/93-growth-in-electric-vehicle-charging-infrastructure-in-2022-compared-to-a-year-ago-says-niti-aayog-member/article65923611.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY