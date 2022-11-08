KCCI seeks Heggade’s intervention for early completion of national highway widening projects

KCCI president M. Ganesh Kamath | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has appealed to D. Veerendra Heggade, Member, Rajya Sabha, to intervene and impress upon the Union government to complete the Hassan - Sakaleshpur - Adda Hole - B.C. Road national highway four-lane project on priority at the earliest.

In a memorandum submitted to him in Dharmasthala on Monday, after offering felicitations to him, president of KCCI M. Ganesh Kamath said that robust road connectivity is of prime importance for the development of economy. Development of rapid transport facilities connecting various trade hubs and tourism centres contribute immensely towards the growth of the districts. Hence, four-laning of Hassan to Mangaluru and Mani to Mysuru is very important in terms of the economic development of the coastal region.

“We would like to draw your kind attention that these projects which are sanctioned and despite being in final execution stages are still not being completed due to various hindrances. This has seriously hampered the connectivity due to delayed completion and since the past 5 to 6 years there are frequent landslides in the Ghat sections of Shiradi and Sampaje which routinely disrupts free movement of passenger and goods completely,” the chamber president said.

“All our economic activities are currently centered around Bengaluru which is not sustainable. New Mangaluru Port is the gateway of Karnataka being the only major port in Karnataka. The Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) would benefit Hosur region and Anantapur region more than Karnataka. We need an industrial corridor running through Karnataka. Unless interior parts of Karnataka have proper connectivity, the economic progress of Karnataka would be at jeopardy. Non development of required connectivity would impair the progress of both coastal and hinterland regions of Karnataka. We would also lose the competitiveness at the international market and the domestic consumers would have to pay higher prices for these goods as compared to other parts of India,” Mr. Kamath said.