Encroachment of Phalguni riverbed has almost doubled in 9 months

MANGALURU

16 September 2021 18:38 IST

The Hindu first reported the issue in December 2020

The encroachment of Phalguni (Gurupura) riverbed at Bangrakulur to the west of Kulur bridge has expanded from about two acres in December 2020 to over four acres as the Dakshina Kannada district administration and the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) are yet to act on violation of all norms related to environment protection and maintenance of public places.

The Hindu had on December 16, 2020 reported about the encroachment of the riverbed with people dumping building debris and plastic waste. Following a local resident raising a fresh alarm, The Hindu visited the spot on September 16 to take a look at the alleged encroachment.

The local resident said some people staying close to the encroached area were responsible for using the riverbed as a landfill while the authorities concerned have not done anything to prevent the encroachment. He claims that some people pick up debris dumped alongside National Highway 66 near Kulur and dump the same in the riverbed of the Phalguni.

He said that some landowners in the locality might lose their land for the proposed Cornice Road and might be trying to create a claim over the reclaimed land. There is also the possibility of using the encroached land for commercial activities once Cornice Road was laid, he said.

The owner of the house in front of the encroachment said some unidentified people dump debris on the riverbed. Thereafter, some local residents get the debris ‘flattened’ to the ground level. | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

The owner of the house in front of the encroachment said some unidentified people dump debris on the riverbed. Thereafter, some local residents get the debris ‘flattened’ to the ground level, he said but requested not to publise the encroachment. “We would ensure no further dumping takes place,” he said.

Former Mangaluru mayor Purandara Kulur, who was passing by, too requested The Hindu not to publicise the encroachment.

The encroachment is on the road from Kulur bridge leading to the erstwhile venue of the River Festival. Along the road, there are encroachments of the riverbed at several places where building debris and plastic waste are dumped.