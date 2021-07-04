Show-cause notice to be issued to operator of civic body’s STP

This is for letting out untreated sewage

Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Akshy Sridhar on Saturday instructed the Superintendent Engineer of the civic body to issue a show-cause notice to the operator of the sewage treatment plant (STP) of the corporation at Moodushedde-Pachchanady for letting out untreated sewage which flowed through the Phalguni riverbed into the Maravoor vented dam which supplied drinking water to several villages.

Reports and complaints

Following media reports, visuals, and complaints, the Commissioner, who inspected the STP, asked R. Ganeshan, Superintendent Engineer who is also the Deputy Commissioner (Development), to serve a notice to the operator M/S Envirotech Company Ltd. within 24 hours as to why a criminal case should not be registered against the company under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

The Commissioner also collected the water samples as letting out the untreated water to the dam had created drinking water issues.

The Commissioner said in a statement that the civic body will install CCTV cameras at the STP site to ensure that such incidents did not recur.

“Regular inspection will be conducted henceforth,” he said.

“To find a permanent solution to the issue, a technical report has been received from experts at the National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal. Based on the report, a request has been sent to the government for an estimated amount of ₹2.47 crore,” he said.