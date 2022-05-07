Desecration of prayer hall in Karnataka, counter compliant filed

A file photo of Kadaba town in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: Anil Kumar Sastry

The initial complaint was about alleged desecration of a Christian prayer hall in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada. Now, the owner of the land has accused operators of the prayer hall of threatening him, and demanding that he withdraw his complaint filed with revenue authorities alleging illegal religious activities on his property

Shobaraj, a resident of Ranjalady village, has filed a complaint against Father Jose Vergese and other persons of Immanuel Assembly of God prayer hall.

In the complaint, Father Jose Shobaraj said he recently filed a complaint with the tahsildar, Panchayat Development Officer and other representatives of Ranjalady gram panchayat about some persons illegally occupying a dilapidated building in his property and carrying out religious activities.

On May 6 evening, Verghese, T.G. Chako, Victor Martis, Harish Kalar and other persons allegedly entered the house of Shobaraj. They reportedly abused Shobaraj and told him to withdraw his complaint filed with revenue and gram panchayat authorities. If he fails to do so, the accused persons threatened to kill Shobaraj and members of his family, Shobaraj alleged in his complaint.

A complaint has been registered for offences punishable under Sections 448, 427, 504 and 506, read with Section 149 of Indian Penal Code.

On May 1, some persons damaged the holy cross placed over the prayer hall and tied a saffron flag to it. Father Jose Verghese said a portrait of Lord Hanuman was placed in the prayer hall. The electricity meter, new bulbs, newly installed water pumpset and pipes were stolen, Mr. Verghese alleged in a complainant filed on May 4..

The police registered a complaint for offences under Sections 448, 295 (A), 427 and 379 of the Indian Penal Code.

The police are searching for the culprits. They are also examining a civil dispute between the operators of the prayer hall and the landowner.