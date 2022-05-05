Prayer hall desecrated in Kadaba

A Holy Cross placed over a Christian prayer hall has been found damaged, and a saffron flag tied to it, in Peradka of Ranjalady village of Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada. The incident is said to have happened on Sunday last.

According to a complaint filed by Father Jose Verghese of Immanuel Assembly of God in this connection on Wednesday, the main door of the prayer hall was found broken open late on Sunday night. The Holy Cross on the roof of the building was found damaged, and the saffron flag tied to it. A portrait of Lord Hanuman was found in the prayer hall.

The electricity meter, new bulbs, newly installed water pumpset and pipes were found stolen, the complainant said.

The police have registered a case under Sections 448, 295 (A), 427 and 379 of the India Penal Code. A search is on for the accused, the police said.