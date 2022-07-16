Sacked temporary employees of MKU open gruel centre 

Sacked temporary employees of the Madurai Kamaraj University opened a gruel centre in front of the university on Friday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

July 16, 2022 00:25 IST

The sacked casual labourers and consolidated pay casual labourers of Madurai Kamaraj University have intensified their protest seeking their reinstatement. They opened a gruel centre outside the university campus on Friday to highlight their problem.

As many as 136 employees were sacked in view of the “financial situation of the university”. The workers said neither any order nor a proper reason was given for their removal from service. One of the workers who used to work in the canteen died last month due to health issues.

N. Senthil Kumar, a differently abled protester, said he worked in the canteen for seven years and in the public relations office for two years. He was the sole breadwinner of his family and was finding it difficult to make ends meet.

A Technical Staff, M. Nagarohini, said she had worked for more than 10 years before she was sacked. There were many like her who had served for more than 10 years. They should be reinstated and made permanent staff, she said.

Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association district secretary K. Neethi Raja said most of them had completed 10 years as temporary employees. It was unfair to remove them from the service without a proper notice, he said.