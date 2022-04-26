‘Save MKU Coalition’ condemns sacking of ad hoc staff 

Members of Save Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) Coalition have condemned the dismissal of 136 temporary staff of the university without stating solid reasons, within a week of J. Kumar, the new Vice-Chancellor of MKU assuming office, in a press meet here on Tuesday.

The new VC instructing to sack 136 Casual Labour (CLR) and Consolidated Pay Casual Labour (CPCLR) employees, who have endured long working hours for meagre salaries for about 10 years without hike, is unlawful, said Murali, secretary, ‘Save MKU Coalition’.

The removed staff included non-teaching staff like security personnels, gardeners, clerks, office assistants etc. More than 80 employees out of the 136 are qualified for higher positions but had been working in the same position for a decade, he claimed.

It is also noted that there are about four physically challenged on the list.

We strongly condemn that the staff were sacked without assigning any specific reason, said Legal Advisor S. Vanjinathan.

“Many of the removed employees were recruited through written test and evaluated through formal interviews to fill vacancies. Now if you notice the recent report submitted by MKU to NAAC, it states that there are 441 vacancies for non-teaching staff and 104 technical staff in MKU,” said Mr Murali.

The financial crunch at the university had been stated as the reason. But in reality, the cause of it is financial mismanagement, said ‘Save MKU Coalition’ President, A. Srinivasan.

As a result of financial mismanagement since 2010 by former university management officials, innocent staff were made scapegoats, he added.

The ‘Save MKU Coalition’ office-bearers urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to reinstate all the 136 sacked temporary employees on humanitarian grounds.