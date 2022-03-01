Strengthen CPI(M) and Left unity to fight BJP, RSS: Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) party general secretary Sitaram Yechury inaugural address at the CPI(M) 23rd State conference in Kochi, on March 1. | Photo Credit: Vibhu. H

March 01, 2022 15:16 IST

CPI(M) general secretary Yechury accused the BJP government of attempting to implement the Hindutva agenda of the RSS in the country

The organisational capabilities of the CPI(M) and the unity of the Left forces should be strengthened and alternative agendas and policies pursued to isolate and defeat the BJP and the RSS, said party general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Inaugurating the State conference of the CPI(M) in Kochi on March 1, Mr. Yechury said the party will attempt to pool the anti-BJP votes during the polls to ensure its defeat and isolation. The BJP-RSS Hindutva forces shall be challenged on political-, ideological- and cultural spheres and the people’s struggle and class struggle shall be strengthened in the process. The unity of the Left and secular forces shall also be strengthened in the fight against the fascist forces, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Yechury accused the BJP government of attempting to implement the Hindutva agenda of the RSS in the country. “Both the BJP and the RSS were sharpening the communal polarisation in the country and attempting to reap political gains in the process. This tendency becomes more evident during the elections. Yogi Adithyanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, termed the Assembly elections as the election between 80% majority community and the 20% minorities. The election campaign speeches of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi too were aimed at sharpening the communal polarisation and making electoral gains, which will eventually destroy the unity and integrity of the country,” he said.

Terming the Kerala unit of the CPI(M) as the backbone of the organisation in the country, the party general secretary said all the units of the organisation across the country will defend the LDF government, which is in power in the State.

“The Prime Minister had earlier termed the communist ideology, which is leading the LDF government in the State as a dangerous one because the Left government was treading an alternative path, which could be considered as a model for the country. The State conference will discuss the vision document, which will put forward an alternative development route for the State and the country,” he said.

Earlier, veteran party leader Anathalavattom Anandan hoisted the flag marking the beginning of the State conference.

State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Polit Bureau members Prakash Karat, M. A. Baby, S. Ramachandran Pillai, Brinda Karat, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and G. Ramakrishnan were present. As many as 400 delegates are attending the conference.