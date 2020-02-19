KUHS arts festival begins

Artistic talent: A participant in the clay modelling competition at the Kerala University of Health Sciences arts festival in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

Kochi

19 February 2020 09:06 IST

The events are being held at eight venues

Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, was leading with 48 points when off-stage competitions for the day conducted as part of ‘Bella Ciao’, the inter-zone arts festival of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS), concluded in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

Government Medical College, Kozhikode, is in the second slot with 38 points and Vaidyaratnam P.S. Varrier Ayurveda College, Kottakkal, Malappuram, is in the third position. The events are being held at eight venues at the Government Medical College, Government Nursing College, and Pharmacy College. Events such as clay modelling, installation, embroidery, poster making, caricature, mehndi, and rangoli competitions were held on the day. Stage events will be held on Wednesday and Thursday.

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja formally opened the arts festival on Tuesday evening. A. Pradeep Kumar, MLA; V.R. Rajendran, Principal, medical college; and V. Siddique, chairman, KUHS Students’ Union, were present. This was followed by a music programme by ‘Backup Plan’ band.

