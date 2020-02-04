KUHS to launch nCoV awareness programmes

The Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS), in association with the Health Department, has launched steps to spread awareness of nCoV and the precautions to be taken to prevent its spreading. Around one lakh students and 18,000 teachers of 312 colleges under the university will be roped in for the programme.

They are expected to reach out to 10 lakh houses in the coming days. Awareness programmes will be organised in schools and colleges. The programmes would be held with the cooperation of the Health Department as per its guidelines, KUHS Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal said.

Meet of experts

He was speaking after a meeting of health experts convened by the KUHS at Mulangunnathukavu on Tuesday.

The mission gains more importance as there were many instances in which people who returned from China have refused to report to the Health Department and people in home quarantine fail to follow the guidelines.

“Against the backdrop of the emergence of more and more infectious diseases, we need to build a better and broader public health system. Kerala could create a model for the world in public health system,’’ said Sunil Chacko, a former research faculty member at Harvard University and a public health expert.

Planning Board Member B. Ekbal and Union Health and Family Welfare Adviser M.K. Shoukath Ali took part in the meeting.