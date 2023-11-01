Kalamassery blasts: Convention centre management hopeful of early return to normalcy

November 01, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The management of Zamra International Convention Centre at Kalamassery, which witnessed multiple explosions at the gathering of Jehovah’s Witnesses sect, is hopeful of resuming its operations soon amid fears that any delay would derail the already scheduled weddings and other events at the venue.

They hope that the police would hand over the building as the centre had been booked earlier for two wedding events on November 4 and 6. The plans might take a hit, if the process got delayed further, they said.

On whether they would be able to restore the centre, spanning over 26,000 sq.ft, to its original condition, representatives of the management said it could be done without much delay. Numerous chairs and floor tiles were damaged in the blasts.

Meanwhile, the police released most cars of the members of the congregation, who had attended the three-day event. The members’ belongings at the crime scene will be released after necessary clearance procedures.

