Ponnam Prabhakar observes deeksha, flays ‘injustice’ meted out to Telangana under Modi regime

April 14, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Minister for Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar tore into the BJP alleging that Narendra Modi government at the Centre rendered injustice to Telangana and failed to deliver on the promises made in the State Reorganisation Act in the last 10 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Prabhakar was speaking at the ‘deeksha’ held in protest against the alleged injustice meted out to Telangana under the BJP dispensation at the Centre at Indira Bhavan in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Alleging that Mr. Narendra Modi had earlier ridiculed the aspirations of people of Telangana, Mr. Prabhakar accused BJP sitting MP from Karimnagar Bandi Sanjay of remaining silent on such remarks “questioning” the way the new State was formed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reiterating his charge that Mr Sanjay was “using” Lord Ram’s name for votes, he alleged that Mr Sanjay had failed to ensure sanction of funds for the development of Vemulawada, Kondagattu, Kaleshwaram and Dharmapuri temples in the erstwhile composite Karimnagar district. Mr Sanjay owes an explanation to the people of Karimnagar constituency in this regard, he said.

“The BJP regime at the Centre earned notoriety for broken promises ranging from bringing black money back, depositing ₹15 lakh in each citizen’s bank account and providing 2 crore jobs every year, Mr Prabhakar alleged, crticising the Narendra Modi government for pursuing “anti-farmer” policies and trying to “handover” public sector units to big corporates.

He slammed BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao for making “baseless allegations” against the Congress government with selfish political motives.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.