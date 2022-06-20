Police confirm role of coaching centres in Secunderabad station rioting

Government Railway Police-Secunderabad SP B. Anuradha and senior divisional security commissioner, S. Sudhakar addressing a press meet in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

June 20, 2022 00:28 IST

It was a surprise attack, says SP of Secunderabad GRP

Coaching institutes, which train youngsters aspiring for army jawan jobs, had a key role in instigating the violence at the Secunderabad railway station on Friday, the Government Railway Police (GRP) confirmed at a press conference held here on Sunday evening. Asked if gathering of the mob and the subsequent mayhem at the station was an intelligence failure, Secunderabad GRP Superintendent of Police B. Anuradha said it was a “surprise attack”.

The aspirants who had cleared the physical test were awaiting the written test to be conducted. It was the last step to clear to be recruited into the Army. However, the written test was postponed four to five times due to various reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic. After the Centre announced Agnipath scheme on June 14 and the written exam stood cancelled, they were agitated.

Bihar example

Ms Anuradha said the agitated aspirants approached coaching institutes which cited anti-Agnipath protests at a railway station in Bihar and said that if something similar was done here, it would draw the attention of the Central government.

Stating that the coaching centre owners misguided the aspirants which led to the provocation, she added that the gullible youth thus reached the Secunderabad station and vandalised it.

Asked about the role of ex-serviceman Avula Subba Rao, who runs a training academy in Andhra Pradesh and is suspected of instigating the violence, Ms Anuradha said many other such coaching centre owners are now being identified.

She said the protesters were mobilised through WhatsApp groups formed on June 16. Messages were circulated that only Central government property is to be attacked, mainly railway stations. “The WhatsApp groups were named Railway Station Block, Hakimpet Army Soldiers, Chalo Secunderabad ARO 3, Indian Army, Army GD 2021 March rally, CEC Soldiers and Soldiers To Die. They circulated messages on how to target railway stations, and executed the plan,” she explained.