Anti-Agnipath stir flares up in Bihar; several trains, vehicles set on fire

Protesting aspirants attack Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal’s home and business establishments in Bettiah

A motorcycle in flames at a railway track after a mob vadalised Farakka Express train and railway properties in protest against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, at Danapur Station near Patna on June 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Protesting aspirants attack Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal’s home and business establishments in Bettiah

The anti-Agnipath scheme stir flared up in Bihar for the third consecutive day on Friday as protesting aspirants attacked Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal’s home and business establishments in his home town Bettiah, set the BJP office in Madhepura and over half a dozen trains on fire and burnt several vehicles across the State. Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi had to put off her visit to Bettiah due to violent protests.

The violent stir has been going on in Bihar since June 15, a day after the Central government announced the short-term contractual scheme for recruitment in defence forces.

The protesting aspirants on Friday attacked the home and business establishments of Mr. Jaiswal in Bettiah town of West Champaran district. They also vandalised the house of Ms. Devi, who too comes from Bettiah town. “The large-scale violence and arson are the handiwork of goons instigated by the Opposition parties, otherwise what else explains the targeted attack on BJP leaders?”, asked Ms. Devi. She said, “My house in Bettiah town was attacked like the petrol pump owned by our State BJP chief Mr. Jaiswal”. The Deputy Chief Minister was to visit Bettiah on Friday to attend a number of functions but had to put off her visit in view of the protest. In neighboring district of East Champaran, BJP MLA Vinay Bihari’s car too was attacked but the driver and the MLA escaped unhurt.

Vehicular traffic hit

At least three trains stationed at the Danapur station, near Patna were set on fire along with over two dozen vehicles. Incidents of violence by protesting aspirants came from Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, Munger, Khagaria, Aurangabad, Lakhisarai, Gaya, Bihta, Fatuah (in Patna district). Movement of several trains and vehicles on national highways got affected in these districts due to violent protests.

The protesting aspirants also attacked and set the BJP office in Madhepura on fire. Earlier on June 16, they attacked the Nawada BJP office on fire and attacked Nawada BJP MLA Aruna Devi. In Patna, Jan Adhikar Party president and former Madhepura MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, along with hundreds of supporters, staged demonstrations at the Dak Bungalow thoroughfare. The aspirants for defence forces also staged a demonstration in the Patna University area on Ashok Rajpath, causing traffic blocks in the area.