KTR urges BCCI not to leave out Hyderabad for IPL matches

HCA’s squabbles may cost the city from being considered as a venue

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao has appealed to the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council to ensure that Hyderabad was one of the venues for this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

The tweet said: “Open appeal to @BCCI and @IPL office bearers to include Hyderabad as one of the venues for upcoming IPL season. Our effective COVID containment measures are reflected in our low number of cases among all metro cities in India & we assure you of all support from the Govt.’’

Though officially the BCCI has not so far announced the venues for the upcoming 2021 IPL, season media reports said that Hyderabad may not be part of this season, and Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Delhi will be the venues due to COVID-19 related measures.

The Minister’s argument is that if COVID19 was the issue Hyderabad was better managed than most of the other cities being considered. The city cannot be denied the opportunity to host the IPL matches on Covid-19 grounds. Hyderabad is the official venue for Sun Risers Hyderabad team.

Mr. Rama Rao apparently took upon himself to ensure that Hyderabad is not missed out on the final venues as the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) looked helpless at the BCCI doorsteps due to its internal squabbles. The HCA is plagued by differences with its president Mohd. Azharuddin and another group led by Secretary R. Vijayanand at loggerheads due to some organisational issues. Recently, six members of the Apex Council held a meeting, which Mr. Azharuddin preferred to ignore and call it unofficial as well.

There is a difference of opinion among Mr. Azharuddin and other members over the conduct of the Annual General Meeting. Cricket lovers feel their differences have seriously affected Hyderabad players. In fact, not a single player from Hyderabad is part of the Sun Risers Hyderabad team.

In the recent IPL auctions no player from Hyderabad was picked up by the SRH franchise leading to criticism. The TRS MLA and former Minister, Danam Nagender expressed his displeasure on the exclusion of city players openly and also called for an answer from the SRH franchise.