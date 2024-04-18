ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad private teacher loses ₹29.10 lakh to trading fraud  

April 18, 2024 01:57 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A private teacher in Hyderabad lost ₹29.10 lakh to online trading. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the rising cases of business and investment frauds in Hyderabad, a female private teacher from the city was conned of ₹29.10 lakh in a trading fraud.  

Five arrested for trading fraud 

The 39-year-old woman received a WhatsApp message inviting her to invest in the stock market. “She downloaded an app called FIS-FTPL-SIS and began trading through it. However, the app disappeared from her phone after some time. Subsequently, she downloaded another app called CYEX and continued trading through it,” the official informed.  

Following this, the scammers also added her to a WhatsApp group called -- FIS-FTPL. With the hope of earning handsome profits, the woman sent ₹29.10 lakh to fraudsters’ account, the official further informed.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Hyderabad cyber police are investigating the case after the victim lodged an online complaint.  

Related Stories

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US