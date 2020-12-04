Hyderabad GHMC polls results live: Counting kicks off amidst heavy security

04 December 2020 09:27 IST

The civic body polls is being keenly-contested by the ruling TRS, BJP and AIMIM.

Counting of votes in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections conducted on December 1 kicked off on Friday amidst tight security. The poll, which saw fierce campaigning by the ruling TRS, BJP, and Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), saw a voter turnout of 46.55%.

The Hyderabad Mayor post is reserved for women for the next two terms.

While political parties are pretty clear about where they stand and the two major parties — Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — don't expect any serious reversal of their estimates made after polling, the latter approached the campaign with an eye on the upcoming 2023 State election, flying in top leaders like Amit Shah, J.P Nadda, Yogi Adityanath, Prakash Javadekar and Smriti Irani.

Here are the latest updates:

9.40 am

Results likely by evening

The results of the keenly-fought election is likely to be known in the evening as ballot papers were used for voting.

The SEC had decided to conduct the election with ballot papers after consultation with major parties, the Health department in view of COVID-19 pandemic and keeping in view other relevant issues, it said earlier.

9 am

Feisty and kind: the first woman mayor of Hyderabad

As the city gears up to elect a female Mayor for the next 10 years, here is a look at the first one to break the glass ceiling.

Rani Kumudini Devi was the first woman mayor of Hyderabad, unanimously elected in 1962. She represented the Wanaparthi Assembly constituency from 1962 to 1972.

Ms. Devi was born in Vaddepally in Warangal district on January 23, 1911. Her father, Pingle Venkatrama Reddy, was the deputy prime minister in the Nizam’s government. She was married to J. Rajaramdev Rao of Wanaparthi and was noted for being the first woman vehicle driver, according to records available with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

She had set up the Sivananda Rehabilitation Centre for leprosy patients. She died at the age of 98 on August 6, 2009.

8 am

Counting begins

Counting of votes for the recently conducted Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation commenced this morning.

Counting for the keenly contested election is being held in 150 centres set up in different locations across the GHMC limits. The postal ballots will be counted first and this will be followed by the regular ballot papers which are expected to be bundled into 25 ballots each.

Each counting hall will have 14 tables, each table with two counting assistants monitored by one counting supervisor. A total of 8,152 counting personnel have been deployed for the purpose, the statement informed. The whole process in each centre will be supervised by a Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officer.

The counting process will be recorded by CCTV cameras, and will be overseen by 31 observers. A total of 14,000 votes will be counted in each round.

Poll percentage has a few surprises

The final polling percentage of the December 1 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election has quite a few surprises among the wards that were affected by October floods in the city.

While Chaitanyapuri, Saroornagar, R.K. Puram and Kothapet in the eastern part of Hyderabad showed voter apathy in comparison to 2016 elections, the southern parts of the city showed a higher voter turnout as compared to 2016. Both areas were affected by floods and a large number of residents received Rs. 10,000 solatium announced by the Telangana government.

