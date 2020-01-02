In pictures: How ballot papers are counted

Ballot papers were synonymous to elections until the late 1990s, when Electronic Voting Machines began replacing them. All major elections use Electronic Voting Machines since 2004 and ballot papers slowly slipped into history.

However, in the Tamil Nadu rural elections held in two phases in December 2019, ballot papers were used. While the first-time voters were a little disappointed, it was a nostalgic experience for the elders. The voters literally give their stamp of approval to their preferred candidate, the ballot paper is folded in a certain way and dropped in the ballot box. It is opened on the day of counting and the winner is declared.

Here is a step by step process of how ballot papers are counted: