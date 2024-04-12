April 12, 2024 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST

If you are inclined towards acting but never given it a shot, here is an opportunity to join a series of bespoke theatre workshops tailored for beginners across ages.

Actor Munish Sharma with 20 years of experience behind him will be conducting the workshops in the city in collaboration with NIV Art Centre, over a period of four weeks starting this month end.

Titled Metamorphosis, Munish says the summer workshop will introduce the participants to various acting techniques and help them hone their skills. “They will find themselves transformed with better stage presence and lucid communication skills,” adds the actor whose recent movies, OTT and TV Commercials include Malayalam movie Ramachandra Boss & Co, Bollywood Hero, Decoupled, Rocket Boys and Shadyantra.

The first workshop in the series, I Am Drama, will be conducted for 18 years and above from April 27 to May 26. Creativity and self-expression will take centre stage at the weekend classes. “It will be 30 hours of pure theatre thrill,” promises Munish who was also seen in theatre productions including Five Grains of Sugar, Evam Indrajit, In Times of War, The Doctor in Spite of Himself, Listen Janamejaya, Jokumaraswamy.

Munish also plans to hold five-day workshops of three hours each for children from 8 to 12 years and 13 to 17 years at a later date.

The workshop is at NIV Art Centre, 210, Pocket E, Neb Sarai, Sainik Farm; Every Saturday and Sunday; 4 pm to 7pm; Registration fee Rs.12,500 per person. For queries, call 8059800510 or write to thehamsquare@gmail.com

