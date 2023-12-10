ADVERTISEMENT

New Forensic Science Laboratory building inaugurated in Delhi

December 10, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot at the inauguration of the new annexe building of FSL in Rohini on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday inaugurated the new annexe building of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini, in the presence of Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Saxena said, “It will strengthen the criminal justice system by enabling conviction & provide speedy justice to the victims. The infra housed over 6 floors will help to bring more scientists & professionals to FSL, and motivate them to make it attain distinctions of international standards.”

Mr. Gahlot said that the FSL envisions a future in which it continues to build and develop an internationally recognised institution to deliver expeditious, quality, and reliable forensic services to the police and other agencies to serve and strengthen the criminal justice system.

“With cutting-edge facilities, the lab is primed to deliver swift, high-quality forensic services, strengthening our criminal justice delivery system. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government is accelerating justice delivery by investing in state-of-the-art forensic capabilities,” he added.

