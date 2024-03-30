CBI to probe AAP leader Satyendar Jain in extortion complaint

March 30, 2024 07:46 am | Updated 09:06 am IST - New Delhi

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given approval for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against AAP leader and Delhi’s former Prisons Minister Satyendar Jain in a matter under the Prevention of Corruption Act, official sources said on March 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jain, who is behind bars in connection with a money laundering case, was accused of extorting ₹10 crore from an inmate, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, for providing him protection in the jail, they said.

Reacting to the development, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar alleged, “The vindictive and vendetta-filled politics of BJP has now reached a new low that a notorious conman’s word is believed and accepted as the gospel truth against a person who gave the world Delhi’s famous Mohalla Clinic concept.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jain held several important portfolios in the Arvind Kejriwal government including Health, before his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in May 2022.

High-profile inmates

Apart from Mr. Jain, former Director General of Tihar prisons Sandeep Goel and some other staff members were also charged with demanding and extorting “protection money” from high-profile inmates in Delhi jails.

The Ministry on March 22 approved the CBI probe against Jain after which Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena forwarded the file to the Chief Secretary for further appropriate action, an official confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

A complaint was filed by Chandrashekhar after which the CBI had begun inquiring into the matter and sought sanction from the competent authority to prosecute the former Minister under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

Chandrashekhar, lodged in Tihar jail in a money laundering case, alleged in his complaint that “Jain had extorted ₹10 crore from him in tranches during 2018-21, either personally or through his accomplices, as protection money so as to help him ‘live peacefully and comfortably’ in different jails of Delhi,” he said.

It was also alleged that some jail officials had allegedly extorted ₹12.50 crore from him in instalments during 2019-22, he stated.

Ms. Kakkar said the Delhi L-G was responsible for law and order in the national capital and added the day is not far when the BJP will face “grave consequences” for its actions, both electorally and legally.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.