L-G gives nod to probe irregularities in tenders for hospital construction

June 20, 2022 00:31 IST

He has also directed action against DDA officials for substandard EWS flats, say sources

Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena has permitted the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) to probe the allegations of irregularities in awarding tenders for the construction of seven temporary hospitals here in 2021 by the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD).

The ACB had sought permission to proceed with its investigation in the matter under section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The Delhi BJP, in a press conference held in October 2021, had alleged corruption in the award of contracts for setting up the seven temporary hospitals in Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, GTB Hospital Complex, Sultanpuri, Raghubir Nagar and Sarita Vihar at ₹1,256 crore.

Action against DDA officials

According to sources at Raj Niwas, disciplinary proceedings have also been initiated against the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) engineers, after Mr. Saxena visited the flats constructed for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) at Kalkaji extension and found the work was not up to the standard and incomplete.

When the L-G visited the Kalkaji extension in-situ rehabilitation site on June 11, he found that the fixtures and fittings in the EWS flats were either missing or had not been installed. Mr. Saxena has directed DDA’s Vice-Chairman to take action against the officials concerned, the sources added.

Redevelopment of garden

The L-G, in continuation with his agenda of developing the national capital into a ‘city of gardens’, on Sunday visited the ‘Garden of Five Senses’ at Saidulajaib village in south Delhi and took stock of the redevelopment work in the 25-acre garden.

On being informed that the redevelopment work was targeted to be completed by October 2024, the L-G instructed the officials to expedite the work and complete the same within six months. The proposed redevelopment work includes providing easy access to the garden, creating public amenities, e-carts and art installations, beautification of the landscape, solar-powered electric installations, a new water harvesting system, modernized garbage disposal, online ticketing and setting up CCTV surveillance of the premises.

Mr. Saxena also asked the officials to develop a dedicated herbal garden along the lines of ‘Arogya Van’ and various other gardens present in the Statue of Unity complex at Kevadia in Gujarat that houses thousands of ornamental flowers and a variety of rare and exquisite medicinal herbs.

He also instructed setting up an apiary in the garden that would be a new learning experience for children as it would create awareness about beekeeping and its significance to the ecosystem.