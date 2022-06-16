LOP demands LG’s intervention in transportation sector

New Delhi

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Thursday asked Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to make arrangements for a “sufficient number” of buses for the Capital’s public transportation fleet immediately.

Mr. Bidhuri also asked the L-G to ensure that overaged buses are removed from Delhi’s roads as they were unsafe to ply and were triggering traffic jams on a regular basis after breaking down.

“Due to the lack of a sufficient number of buses, the public transport sector has collapsed forcing people to bring out their own vehicles on the roads leading to congestion and causing air pollution,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“Diplomats from all over the world live in Delhi. When buses catch fire or pollution spreads or the condition of public transport is exposed on a daily basis, the Capital, as well as the country, gets defamed all over the world,” the LOP also said.