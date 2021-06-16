Judo coach arrested in Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case

New Delhi

16 June 2021 13:31 IST

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested a judo coach in connection with a brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium involving Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar in which a wrestler died and his two friends were injured, officials said.

The judo coach, Subhash, was arrested from the national capital, a senior police official said.

Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute. Dhankar, 23, succumbed to injuries later.

The wrestler was arrested, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar, on May 23 from outer Delhi's Mundka area.

Police said 11 people, including Kumar, have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

On Friday, the district court extended Kumar's judicial custody till June 25 in connection with the case. The two-time Olympic medallist faces charges of murder, culpable homicide and kidnapping.

Police have called Kumar the "main culprit and mastermind" behind the alleged murder and said there is electronic evidence in which he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar with sticks.

A video had surfaced on social media purportedly showing Kumar and his associates allegedly hitting a man with sticks.

On May 31, police had suspended Kumar's arms license.