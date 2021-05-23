Delhi

Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar arrested

Sushil Kumar

Delhi police special cell arrested Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar and his associate Ajay from Delhi on Sunday morning.

A team of special cell working on specific input held him from Mundka area in Outer Delhi.

On May 17, the police had announced a reward of ₹1 lakh to help catch the Olympic medalist and ₹50,000 for co-accused Ajay.

Sushil is wanted in a kidnapping and murder of a 23-year-old wrestler inside Chhatrasal Stadium in North West Delhi.

A team of Delhi police raided several locations in Punjab after he was spotted in Bhatinda.

More than 15 teams of Delhi police were searching for Sushil Kumar in four States.

Kumar, employed with Indian Railways and presently on deputation, was posted as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Chhattrasal Stadium, where the brawl allegedly took place on May 3 and 4 midnight. Wrestler Sagar Dhankar, 23, died while three others suffered injuries.

