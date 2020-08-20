Gurugram remains waterlogged, residents asked to stay indoors

GURUGRAM:

20 August 2020 12:08 IST

Due to heavy rains for two days in a row, the drainage system was inundated in many parts of the city, causing reverse discharge of water

Almost 24 hours after rains wreaked havoc on the Millennium City causing a flood-like situation, many parts of the city continued to remain waterlogged on Thursday due to incessant downpour overnight. It rained another 60 mm through the night, as per an official update.

The flyover on Raghvendra Marg in the DLF area, that had submerged due to incessant rainfall on Wednesday, could not be cleared due to continued rain. A DLF official, not willing to be named, said the efforts to pump out water were hit due to rains, but the rest of the underpasses were cleared. He expressed hope that the underpass would be cleared depending upon the situation of the rain.

Also read | Intense rainfall activity likely over central and east India over next 5 days: IMD

Advertising

Advertising

The Chandigarh Met Department, meanwhile, has made a forecast for moderate rain and thundershowers with lightning in several parts of Haryana including, Gurugram, Fariadabad, Nuh and Palwal on Thursday till noon.

The Gurugram traffic police on Thursday made an appeal to the residents to stay inside in view of continued rains. It posted a series of tweets about waterlogging on National Highway-48 near Narsinghpur village, Modern Bazar near Mayfield and South City-II on Sohna Road. Besides, the Signature Tower Chowk and parts of the Daultabad village behind Rajendra Park were also flooded.

Due to heavy rains for two days in a row, the drainage system was inundated in many parts of the city, causing reverse discharge of water. So, many areas continued to remain inundated.

Also read | Flood level in Godavari rising

The residents welfare association members shared photographs and details of waterlogging and other rain-related incidents on the Whatsapp groups of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram seeking the attention of the administration. While one such message sought help to drain out water from the basement of a building in Sector 28, another informed about the wall collapse and waterlogging in the Emerald Hills society.