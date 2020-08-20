Andhra Pradesh

Flood level in Godavari rising

As the flood in the Godavari peaked, water entered villages in Devipatnam mandal of East Godavari district on Wednesday.

Flood level in Godavari river at Bhadrachalam is raising again. The water level, which receded to 42.80 feet by 6 a.m. on Thursday, has raised to 44 feet at 9 a.m.

The officials have issued the first warning level.

Authorities said the water lever is raising as there are heavy rains in the catchment areas and Bhadrachalam is receiving huge inflows from Taliperu, Sabari Rivers and other streams from the upstream.

An alert has been sounded in the low lying areas and the villagers were asked to shift to safer places.

