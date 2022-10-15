Don’t exercise your free will, do as told by seniors, says Dera chief to his followers

File photo of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. | Photo Credit: AFP

Out on parole ahead of the Adampur by-election and Panchayat polls in Haryana, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, in his first video message from Uttar Pradesh ashram, asked him followers to not exercise their free will and do as told by the seniors.

In an over two-minute video on his Youtube channel, “Saint MSG”, Gurmeet Singh, a few hours after his release from Rohtak jail, asked his followers to adhere to what they were told. “You have to act as told by the seniors. Don’t exercise your free will. Don’t cause stampede. Please follow this. You always adhere to what you are told, we are proud of you. We are proud of our children,” said Gurmeet Singh. He added that he would continue to interact with his followers.

Dera spokesperson Jitender Khurana denied that there was any hidden political message in the video for the followers. He said “guru ji” was only asking his followers to exercise restraint and not rush to the UP ashram and avoid creating a stampede like situation. “He never had anything to do with the politics,” said Mr. Khurana.

Gurmeet Singh has been lodged in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail since 2017 and convicted in rape and murder cases.

He was earlier granted 21 days furlough to meet his family members in Gurugram from February 7-27 coinciding with the Assembly elections in Punjab. Gurmeet Singh was again out from jail this year on a month-long parole in June and stayed at an ashram in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat during this period.

A special CBI court had in last October sentenced Gurmeet Singh and four others to life imprisonment in the 19-year-old murder case of sect manager Ranjit Singh. In 2017, Gurmeet Singh was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for raping his two disciples.