CBI court convicts Dera chief Ram Rahim, others in murder case

Gurmeet Ram Rahim was the main accused in the murder case of the Dera Manager Ranjit Singh

A special CBI court in Panchkula on Friday convicted the Sirsa based sect Dera Sacha Sauda’s chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others in a murder case of a former Dera functionary Ranjit Singh.

Also Read: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh: From 'baba of the bling' to rape convict

Central Bureau of Investigation court judge Sushil Garg pronounced the Dera Chief and four others convicted in connection with the 2002 murder case.

H.P.S. Verma , the CBI counsel, told reporters that the special CBI court has convicted Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four other accused under section 302 (murder) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The other accused in the case are Krishan Lal, Jasbir Singh, Avtar Singh and Sabdil. One more accused in the case had passed away a year ago. The quantaum of punishment will be announced on October 12, he said.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim was the main accused in the murder case of the Dera Manager Ranjit Singh, who was shot dead at the behest of Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2002 .

Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who had been earlier sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on two counts of rape of female followers is at present lodged at Sunaria jail near Rohtak in Haryana.