Delhi violence | Kapil Mishra participates in Connaught Place peace march

New Delhi

29 February 2020 13:02 IST

Slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ rent the air as hundreds of people gathered at the place carrying the tricolour

Hundreds of people gathered at a peace march at Connaught Place on February 29 against communal violence that claimed 42 lives in northeast Delhi.

Many in the crowd chanted ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. The march began from Jantar Mantar after a public meeting which BJP leader Kapil Mishra was present at.

On Tuesday, February 26, Mr. Mishra said he was not scared of the “massive hate campaign” against him for “speaking truth” and supporting the amended citizenship law.

Mr. Mishra, a former AAP MLA who unsuccessfully contested the recent Assembly polls on a BJP ticket from Model Town, led a gathering in support of the CAA at Maujpur Chowk in Jafarabad area on Sunday, after which violence erupted between pro- and anti-CAA groups.

During his pro-CAA demonstration at Maujpur Chow, Mr. Mishra had also issued an ultimatum to police to vacate the roads blocked by anti-CAA protesters in Jafarabad and Bhahanpura areas in three days, warning that he will come back on the streets if no action was taken.

Mr. Mishra also attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who held a meeting with MLAs of violence hit areas in north east Delhi on Tuesday.