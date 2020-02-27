Delhi violence | Death toll reaches 38

New Delhi

27 February 2020 18:57 IST

The death count at GTB Hospital has risen to 34 while the LNJP Hospital and the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital have reported one fatality each.

The death toll in the northeast Delhi communal violence reached 38 on Thursday, according to senior officials. The death count at GTB Hospital has risen to 34.

Till Wednesday night, the total count of casualties had stood at 27, 25 of those at GTB Hospital in Dilshad Garden.

“Over 215 riot victims have been brought to our hospital and treated since February 24. However, at present only 51 patients are admitted. The condition of almost all patients are stable except one,” medical superintendent of GTB Hospital Sunil Kumar said. Since February 24, 25 victims have been brought dead at GTB Hospital and nine have died during treatment, he said.

One person was declared brought dead by doctors, while another had died during treatment at the LNJP Hospital on Wednesday.

“One more death at LNJP Hospital was recorded on Thursday. One fatality was reported at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital on Thursday, taking the total death toll to 38,” a senior official said.

Over 50 patients have been provided treatment at the LNJP Hospital since the violence broke out on Sunday in various parts of northeast Delhi, officials at the hospital said.

Post-mortem have been conducted on nearly 15 victims, officials said.