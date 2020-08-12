Delhi riots: HC issues notice to police on bail plea by Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal

New Delhi

12 August 2020 14:00 IST

Delhi Police told to submit status report within 10 days

The Delhi High Court has issued notice to the city police on a plea by Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal seeking bail in connection with a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi earlier this year.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru asked Delhi Police to submit their status report within 10 days and posted the case for further hearing on August 26.

Ms. Narwal has challenged a trial court’s order that had dismissed her bail plea. She was arrested on May 23, along with fellow JNU student Devangana Kalitha in connection with an FIR registered on February 24 over a sit-in at Jafrabad Metro Station against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Crime Branch has lodged separate FIRs against both Ms. Narwal and Ms. Kalita in connection with the Delhi riots and charged them under Sections 147 (rioting), 353 (using criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR also named relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

On June 14, a trial court dismissed the bail pleas of Ms. Natasha and Ms. Kalita on the grounds that there was no merit in the applications, that it was amply clear from the charge sheet that the investigation was still pending and that it was filed against other accused persons also.