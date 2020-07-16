Court denies bail to Pinjra Tod activist

A Delhi court on Wednesday denied bail to JNU student and Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal for her alleged role in the conspiracy behind communal violence that broke out in north-east Delhi in February.
Additional Session Judge Amitabh Rawat refused to grant bail to Ms. Narwal, who had been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and mentioned that the investigation in the present case is still going on.
“Every person involved in the said riots would be equally liable for all the actions done/committed or they knew were likely to be committed as a result thereof in prosecution of common object and in pursuance of the conspiracy,” the order stated.
The order copy also mentioned that there is a disclosure of co-accused Shahrukh against applicant Ms. Narwal. This was admitted by the counsel for accused; however, it was contended in the written submission that the disclosure has no evidentiary value unless corroborated. This aspect of corroboration or not can only come during investigation.
The defence counsel argued that the chargesheet in the present case was filed and the investigation was complete and that the applicant is not a member of ‘India Against Hate’ group on WhatsApp.
The chargesheet against 10 accused people has been filed on June 2. Investigation qua the applicant/accused and other accused persons in this case is still being done.
Opposing the bail, the counsel mentioned that the applicant was in contact of Umar Khalid of ‘United Against Hate’ and not ‘India Against Hate’ as stated by the counsel for accused.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath