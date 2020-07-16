Court denies bail to Pinjra Tod activist

A Delhi court on Wednesday denied bail to JNU student and Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal for her alleged role in the conspiracy behind communal violence that broke out in north-east Delhi in February.

Additional Session Judge Amitabh Rawat refused to grant bail to Ms. Narwal, who had been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and mentioned that the investigation in the present case is still going on.

“Every person involved in the said riots would be equally liable for all the actions done/committed or they knew were likely to be committed as a result thereof in prosecution of common object and in pursuance of the conspiracy,” the order stated.

The order copy also mentioned that there is a disclosure of co-accused Shahrukh against applicant Ms. Narwal. This was admitted by the counsel for accused; however, it was contended in the written submission that the disclosure has no evidentiary value unless corroborated. This aspect of corroboration or not can only come during investigation.

The defence counsel argued that the chargesheet in the present case was filed and the investigation was complete and that the applicant is not a member of ‘India Against Hate’ group on WhatsApp.

The chargesheet against 10 accused people has been filed on June 2. Investigation qua the applicant/accused and other accused persons in this case is still being done.

Opposing the bail, the counsel mentioned that the applicant was in contact of Umar Khalid of ‘United Against Hate’ and not ‘India Against Hate’ as stated by the counsel for accused.