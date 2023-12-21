Delhi HC directs EC to decide on Rahul Gandhi’s ‘pickpocket’ jibe at PM within 8 weeks

December 21, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission of India (EC) to take a decision, preferably within eight weeks, against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his public speech claiming the BJP-led government at the Centre was being run by “pickpockets”.

The High Court remarked that “though the statements are not in good taste”, the EC is examining the matter. The court noted that in the notice sent on November 23, the election body had said it will take appropriate action.

‘No reply to EC till now’

“Considering that the deadline for filing reply is over and no reply has been received, the court directs EC to decide the matter as expeditiously as possible preferably within eight weeks,” the court ordered.

The court was dealing with a petition seeking action against Mr. Gandhi for making the speech and also formulation of rules “for an effective mechanism for redressal of the matters pertaining to false and vilifying speeches made during election process”.

Bharat Nagar, a practising advocate, in his plea stated that it was shocking to hear “serious and heinous allegations” made by Mr. Gandhi in his speeches against the individuals holding high offices including Prime Minister and Home Minister.

Addressing campaign rallies in Rajasthan’s Dholpur and Bharatpur districts ahead of Assembly election, Mr. Gandhi had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani and Home Minister Amit Shah were “picking people’s pockets” in the BJP rule at the Centre.

“Mr. Modi diverts [your] attention, Mr. Adani picks people’s pockets and Mr. Shah wields the lathi,” Mr. Gandhi had said. Previously, the Congress leader had described Mr. Modi as panauti (bringing bad omen).

The election panel had then on a complaint from BJP issued notice to Mr. Gandhi and asked him reply by November 25 failing which “action deemed fit would be taken by the Commission”.

During the hearing on Thursday, the senior counsel for the petitioner highlighted on the need for formulating guidelines to ensure such instances of maligning the “image of the country” do not recur.

The court, however, observed that Parliament was free to legislate on the issue of framing guidelines. “In elections, people give results... They [people] are hearing everything. We can only say it is not in good taste. People are hearing on a daily basis. They are giving their verdict,” the court said.

