Delhi govt. plans to extend Mission Buniyaad

July 19, 2022 20:08 IST

Govt., MCD school students show improvement in literacy, numeracy skills

The Delhi government on Tuesday said that under Mission Buniyaad, held between April and June, students of government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi schools have shown 20%-30% improvement in literacy, numeracy skills. The government plans to extend the scheme.

Mission Buniyaad was started over the summer holidays to help bridge learning gaps caused by COVID-induced lockdowns.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi, held a joint orientation programme on Mission Buniyaad for 2,700 heads of of government schools under the Directorate of Education (DoE) and the MCD to discuss the achievements and learnings from the previous phase of Mission Buniyaad.

Foundational skills

It also focused on drawing a road map to further strengthen the foundational learning skills of students in the DoE and the MCD schools. The programme of the Delhi government concentrates on building the foundational skills of students in Hindi and English literacy as well as mathematics.

MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, addressing the orientation programme said, “Let us resolve that 100% of our school children can read before October. This is not impossible. We just need to engage and ensure that we provide our best to our students. We will run Mission Buniyaad till we achieve 100% results. Learning gap has widened beyond limits during COVID-19 and Mission Buniyaad can help us fill that significantly.”

GNCTD Education Director Himanshu Gupta said, the DoE is also focusing on strengthening primary education significantly because 85% of brain development in children happens till six years of age. Heads of schools were asked to ensure that Mission Buniyaad was successfully implemented in their schools and follow a targeted approach to ensure strong foundation at the primary education level.