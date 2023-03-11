ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Excise scam | Accused Pillai says ED forged his statements, forced him to sign them

March 11, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - New Delhi

The ED had claimed that businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai is a close aide of BRS MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K. Kavitha

PTI

Businessman Arun R Pillai, accused in Delhi liquor scam, leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after questioning on February 16, 2023. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi Excise scam, has moved a city court accusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of forging his statements in the matter.

ALSO READ
Delhi excise policy case: BRS leader Kavitha appears before ED

The ED had claimed that he is a close aide of BRS MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K. Kavitha and an alleged frontman of the liquor cartel - "South Group" - that paid kickbacks amounting to about ₹100 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to gain a larger share of the market in the national capital under the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2020-21.

Special Judge M. K. Nagpal has issued a notice to the ED on the application by Mr. Pillai and directed the agency to file its reply by March 13.

In the application moved before the court on Friday, Mr. Pillai's lawyer sought to retract the statements reportedly recorded before the agency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused claimed that ED forced him to sign two documents and presented them as his statements, including one in November 2022.

Mr. Pillai was arrested by the ED on March 6 and produced before the court the next day. The court then sent him to ED custody which ends on March 13.

The agency said Mr. Pillai was a close associate of Kavita, who deposed before the agency on Saturday.

The ED alleged that Mr. Pillai represented the “South Group” in meetings with other accused when the policy was being formulated and implemented.

The Excise policy was scrapped in August last year and the Delhi lieutenant governor subsequently asked the CBI to probe the alleged irregularities and corruption involving government authorities, bureaucrats and liquor traders, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US