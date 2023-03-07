HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Excise policy case | ED to question Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail today

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate will reach the Tihar Jail around noon to record the statement of Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act

March 07, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case in New Delhi on March 6, 2023.

AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case in New Delhi on March 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday is expected to question and record the statement of former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as part of its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, official sources said.

The federal probe agency also made a fresh arrest in this case as it took into custody Hyderabad-based liquor businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, they said.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia arrest: 9 leaders write to PM Modi over ‘misuse of Central agencies’

Officials of the ED will reach the Tihar Jail around noon to record the statement of Mr. Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Mr. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in this case last month and he is currently in judicial custody.

Why was Delhi’s former deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrested?

Mr. Pillai was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Monday evening following a long session of questioning.

The businessman, alleged to to have represented the 'South Group' of liquor traders in this case, is the 11th person to be arrested in the case by the ED.

He will be produced before a local court where the ED will seek his further custody for interrogation, they said.

Related Topics

Delhi / corruption & bribery / money laundering

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.