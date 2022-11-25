‘Assassination plot’ on Kejriwal an old script by AAP, says BJP; Sisodia demands probe

November 25, 2022 11:35 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - New Delhi

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleges that Delhi CM Kejriwal and the AAP’s top leadership were responsible for the death of party leader Sandip Bhardwaj.

PTI

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma with Delhi BJP leader Manoj Tiwari and others party members during a roadshow, ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after accusing the BJP of “hatching a conspiracy to assassinate” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, fearing poll defeats in Gujarat and the MCD, his deputy Manish Sisodia Friday, November 25, 2022, demanded a probe into it and said a complaint will also be submitted to the Election Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Sisodia also alleged that the kind of language used by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Thursday against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is an “open threat”.

“His language betrays the conspiracy being hatched to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal. We also demand that Manoj Tiwari be arrested for this threat,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses party supporters during a rally ahead of the MCD elections at Jahangir Puri area in North-West Delhi on Thursday, November 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Kejriwal responsble for AAP leader’s death: Manoj Tiwari

Reacting to the allegation, Mr. Tiwari said, “I am concerned about Arvind Kejriwal’s safety. Sisodia is reading an old script of the BJP conspiring to kill Kejriwal.” “Kejriwal claims Sisodia will be arrested while Sisodia prophecies Kejriwal’s murder. I don’t know what is going on,” he added.

The BJP MP also alleged that Mr. Kejriwal and the AAP’s top leadership were responsible for the death of party leader Sandip Bhardwaj.

“Bhardwaj was assured a ticket by AAP for MCD polls. But the ticket was sold to someone else which forced him to commit suicide. Forcing someone to commit suicide is like murdering the person,” Mr. Tiwari claimed and demanded a high-level probe into the death of Bhardwaj.

Mr. Sisodia on November 24, 2022, accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to assassinate Mr. Kejriwal, fearing poll defeats in Gujarat and the MCD, and alleged Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari’s involvement in it.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US