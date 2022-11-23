Fresh videos show Aam Aadmi Party’s Satyendar Jain having ‘outside food’ in Tihar jail

November 23, 2022 10:50 am | Updated 06:24 pm IST - New Delhi

Fresh videos of Aam Aadmi Party 's Satyendar Jain emerged from Tihar jail on Wednesday in which he is seen eating uncooked vegetables and fruits in his cell, days after the Minister moved a city court alleging that he is not being provided raw food as per his religious beliefs.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the purported videos are dated September 13 and October 1.

A Delhi court had on Tuesday sought the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) response to a plea by Jain seeking a direction to Tihar officials to provide him food items like fruits, dry fruits and dates as per his religious beliefs as he was observing a fast.

The petition, filed on Monday, claimed that the jail administration had stopped providing him basic food that is partaken under his religion for the last 12 days.

Satyendar Jain having ‘outside food’ in Tihar jail

"The CCTV footage from Jain's cell in Tihar negates his claims of not getting proper food in jail. He has been getting the food of his choice, including fruits and dry fruits, as the video shows," sources said.

They also said that contrary to Jain's lawyers' claim that he lost 28 kg during his time in jail, he has gained 8 kg.

Earlier, sources from Jain's side had claimed he had lost 2 kg after the jail authorities stopped providing him fruits and vegetables and a total of 28 kg during his time in prison.

According to the plea filed in court by Jain, who was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case in May, he has been surviving on fruits, vegetables, seeds and dry fruits or dates for the last six months. He was purchasing these from his quota of ration available to all inmates.

Jain is "a strict adherent of Jainism", the application said.

Body massages by rape accused

Earlier this week, purported videos of Jain getting massages inside his prison cell went viral on social media. In the videos, Jain is seen getting back, foot and head massages in his cell.

The AAP had claimed that Jain was receiving physiotherapy following a spinal injury.

On Tuesday, sources said the masseur seen in the video is not a physiotherapist but a rape accused lodged in Tihar.

Satyendar Jain’s plea

Special Judge Vikas Dhull issued notice to Tihar Jail authorities on Jain’s plea and directed the prison officials to file their reply by tomorrow, when the court will hear the matter.

Jain told the court that despite Tuesday’s hearing on the leak of videos of him from jail, another clipping was leaked this morning.

The Enforcement Directorate had affirmed before the court on Tuesday it had no role in leaking the videos of Jain, including the one where he was seen receiving massage by a fellow prisoner.

The videos surfaced days after he moved a city court alleging he is not being provided raw food according to his religious beliefs.

“They have taken a particular day and particular time and shown some major thing is going on in jail. Please test everything. We are not running away. Today one release, tomorrow another release,” Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for Jain, told the court.

The court had on November 17 denied bail to Jain and two others in the case.

The federal anti-money laundering agency had arrested Jain in a case based on a CBI FIR lodged against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.