AAP leaders, MLAs, councillors to meet to decide strategy after Kejriwal's arrest: reports

March 24, 2024 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a meeting of its leaders, MLAs and councillors on March 24 to decide its future strategy following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, party sources said.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak will preside over the meeting.

"This is the first big meeting after the arrest of the party supremo. There is likely to be discussions on the party's future strategy," a source said.

Mr. Kejriwal (55) was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday from his official residence in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case. A court on Friday sent the AAP national convenor to the central agency's custody till March 28.

