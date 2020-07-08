40-yr-old Delhi Police constable dies of COVID-19

New Delhi:

08 July 2020 13:11 IST

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal offered condolences to the family

A 40-year-old Delhi Police constable who was undergoing treatment for liver related complications at a hospital here has passed away, 12 days after testing positive for COVID-19, officials said on Wednesday.

Constable Yogender Yadav, was posted at Paschim Vihar West Police Station and passed away on Tuesday, a senior officer said.

He was admitted to Park Hospital on June 12 due to a liver-related ailment and had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 25.

He hailed from Balaha Kalan village in Mahendergarh district of Haryana and lived with his family in police colony, Paschim Vihar, the officer said.

The deceased is survived by his wife Rekha (32), son Lakshay Yadav (14) and daughter Akshu Yadav (3), police said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal offered condolences to the family.

“Deeply saddened at the death of Ct. Yogender who lost his life in fight against Covid-19. A great loss for the organisation. @DelhiPolice will extend all possible help to his family. My deepest condolences!” he tweeted.

So far, around 2,000 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19. Of them, 1,300 have recovered and resumed duty. At least 11 police personnel have died due to the infection, according to police.