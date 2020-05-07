Delhi Police suffers first COVID-19 death

A 32-year-old Delhi Police constable died on Tuesday night, hours after developing the symptoms of COVID-19. At least two government hospitals refused to admit him, his colleague alleged.

This is the first death in Delhi Police with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Vijayanta Arya said constable Amit Kumar was posted at Bharat Nagar police station. A resident of Haryana’s Sonipat, Kumar is survived by his wife and a three-year-old son. Ten officers who came in contact with him have been quarantined, the police said.

A constable-rank colleague who was taking care of Kumar since Monday said he initially had fever but it subsided after he took a medicine. “Kumar had come to work from home on Monday and after work, he came to the accommodation where I stay. He had fever but it went away after he took the medicine. His condition started deteriorating around 2.30 a.m.,” the official said.

Kumar complained of shortness of breath and his colleague gave him hot water and a cup of tea after he which he tried sleeping but his condition didn’t get better. Around 7.30 a.m., the colleague took him to Haiderpur COVID centre. “The staff there said they would conduct the tests. I told them to admit him because he was not well. They told me to take him to Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital,” he said.

At BSA Hospital, the two policemen allegedly waited for about two and a half hours but the staff there said they could conduct the tests but not admit Kumar.

“I took him to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital where they gave him some medicines and he felt better. We were sent to a COVID centre in Ashok Vihar for tests and check-up,” the colleague said. The staff at the centre allegedly told Kumar that they can admit him but he will have to manage everything on his own. “I told them he can’t even talk because of breathlessness, he won’t be able to do anything,” said the colleague. He then brought Kumar back to his accommodation and made several calls to different hospitals but all of them allegedly refused to admit him.

The Station House Officer and other seniors at Bharat Nagar police station had been informed about Kumar’s condition, it has been learnt. Around 8.30 p.m. on Tuesday, the colleague received a call from a senior officer informing him that Kumar can be admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. “I drove fast but he died minutes before we reached the hospital. He was declared brought dead,” he said.

Kumar’s test report arrived on Wednesday afternoon and he tested positive for COVID-19.

“Had any hospital agreed to admit him, he could have been saved,” the colleague said, adding that his seniors are now in touch with him and taking care of his well-being. He said he was in constant touch with Kumar’s family as he took him from one hospital to another. “His wife is inconsolable. She is constantly asking to bring him back,” he said.

A senior police officer said that RML Hospital had taken a sample of Kumar and the report is awaited. “Proceedings for last rites, according to COVID guidelines, will be initiated once the report is out,” the officer said, adding that movement of his family from Sonipat will be facilitated if they are willing to visit.

Commissioner of Police S.N. Shrivastava tweeted, “The sudden demise of late Constable Amit Kumar from PS Bharat Nagar has saddened the police fraternity. We stand by his family in this hour of grief and pray to the Almighty to provide strength to bear this loss. All assistance to his family will be provided.”