Special prayers mark Ramzan celebrations in Erode

May 03, 2022 19:21 IST

Thousands of Muslims took part in Ramzan special prayers held in over 100 Masjids across the district here on Tuesday.

The festival was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across the district as Muslims, clad in new clothes, assembled in mosques and offered prayers. A special prayer meeting was held at V.O.C. Park Ground in which over 1,000 people took part.

In Talavadi, as many as 700 men took out a peaceful rally from Jamaath Masjid that passed through Tippu Circle and reached the ground where they offered special prayers and exchanged greetings.

In Salem, special prayers were conducted in all Masjids in view of Ramzan. Over 200 persons took part in the prayer meeting held at Sooramangalam grounds.