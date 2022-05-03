Religious fervour mark Eid-ul-Fitr in central region
Religious fervour marked Eid-ul-Fitr in Tiruchi and other districts in the central region on Tuesday with Muslims offering special prayers and exchanging pleasantries.
Clad in new attire, Muslims offered special prayers at various mosques. A large number of Muslim men and women gathered at the Uzhavar Sandhai grounds in the city and at Idgah Maidan in Cantonment area and offered special prayers. As a mark of sharing their joy, many Muslims distributed sweets to their near ones and distributed alms to the poor.
